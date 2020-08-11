Do ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) beta value of 0.04 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH). It is currently valued at $2.77. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.94, after setting-off with the price of $1.94. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.85 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.94.

Recently in News on August 11, 2020, ProPhase Labs Reports Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020. ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH, www.ProPhaseLabs.com) today announced net sales of $3.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to net sales of $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The Company recognized net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $70,000, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.2 million, or ($0.11) per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019. You can read further details here

ProPhase Labs Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.5300 on 08/11/20, with the lowest value was $1.2000 for the same time period, recorded on 06/26/20.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) full year performance was -23.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ProPhase Labs Inc. shares are logging 6.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 130.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.20 and $2.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9833671 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) recorded performance in the market was -1.52%, having the revenues showcasing 12.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.63M, as it employees total of 48 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ProPhase Labs Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6793, with a change in the price was noted +0.6800. In a similar fashion, ProPhase Labs Inc. posted a movement of +34.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 80,407 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PRPH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH)

Raw Stochastic average of ProPhase Labs Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.84%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.58%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ProPhase Labs Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.43%, alongside a downfall of -23.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by 9.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.14% during last recorded quarter.