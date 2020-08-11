cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 2.10M

At the end of the latest market close, cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) was valued at $3.67. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.75 while reaching the peak value of $4.10 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.72. The stock current value is $3.94.

Recently in News on August 4, 2020, cbdMD’s Pet Brand, Paw CBD, Sees Sales Increase 64% from March 2020 Quarter to June 2020 Quarter. cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBD PR A) (the “Company”), one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, announced today that its pet CBD brand, Paw CBD, has seen an approximate 64% increase in net sales from its March 2020 quarter of approximately $750,000 to approximately $1,229,000 for its June 2020 quarter. You can read further details here

cbdMD Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.10 on 08/10/20, with the lowest value was $0.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) full year performance was -22.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, cbdMD Inc. shares are logging -26.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 684.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $5.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1425898 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) recorded performance in the market was 74.34%, having the revenues showcasing 337.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 196.25M, as it employees total of 182 workers.

The Analysts eye on cbdMD Inc. (YCBD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the cbdMD Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.66, with a change in the price was noted +3.36. In a similar fashion, cbdMD Inc. posted a movement of +577.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,658,979 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YCBD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of cbdMD Inc. (YCBD)

Raw Stochastic average of cbdMD Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.53%.

Considering, the past performance of cbdMD Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 74.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 248.67%, alongside a downfall of -22.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 64.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 337.78% during last recorded quarter.