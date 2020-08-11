Boiling and ready to burst as CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) last month performance was 98.85%

At the end of the latest market close, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) was valued at $6.90. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.566 while reaching the peak value of $7.09 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.08. The stock current value is $6.42.

Recently in News on August 10, 2020, CymaBay Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update. FDA lifts all clinical holds on seladelpar. You can read further details here

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.09 on 08/10/20, with the lowest value was $1.21 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) full year performance was 18.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -9.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 430.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.21 and $7.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1766824 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) recorded performance in the market was 252.04%, having the revenues showcasing 275.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 435.05M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

Specialists analysis on CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.14, with a change in the price was noted +5.08. In a similar fashion, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +387.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,927,699 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CBAY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

Raw Stochastic average of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.57%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 252.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 336.71%, alongside a boost of 18.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 41.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 98.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 275.00% during last recorded quarter.