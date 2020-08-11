Avinger Inc. (AVGR) is on the roll with an average volume of 6.78M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Avinger Inc. (AVGR), which is $0.54 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.569 after opening rate of $0.552 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.541 before closing at $0.56.

Recently in News on August 11, 2020, Avinger Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment. REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of patients with Peripheral Artery Disease (“PAD”), today announced that the underwriters of its previously announced underwritten public offering have exercised, in full, their option to purchase an additional 2,368,421 shares of the Company’s common stock at a price of $0.38 per share. Total gross proceeds to the Company from the Offering, including the funds received from the prior closing and the exercise of this option, are approximately $6.9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The shares were offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. You can read further details here

Avinger Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3203 on 01/09/20, with the lowest value was $0.2411 for the same time period, recorded on 04/28/20.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) full year performance was -68.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Avinger Inc. shares are logging -70.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 124.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.24 and $1.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4422205 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Avinger Inc. (AVGR) recorded performance in the market was -50.88%, having the revenues showcasing 72.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.76M, as it employees total of 81 workers.

Analysts verdict on Avinger Inc. (AVGR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3935, with a change in the price was noted +0.1835. In a similar fashion, Avinger Inc. posted a movement of +52.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,068,220 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AVGR is recording 2.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Avinger Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.18%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.52%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Avinger Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.90%, alongside a downfall of -68.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 67.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 72.89% during last recorded quarter.