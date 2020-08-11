Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.76

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is priced at $2.61 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.00 and reached a high price of $2.27, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.24. The stock touched a low price of $1.87.

Recently in News on August 11, 2020, Aemetis Launches Aemetis Health Products Subsidiary. Company to offer Blended Liquid and Gel Hand Sanitizer as Bulk and Packaged Products. You can read further details here

Aemetis Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.94 on 08/11/20, with the lowest value was $0.37 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) full year performance was 143.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aemetis Inc. shares are logging 9.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 604.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.37 and $2.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3500813 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) recorded performance in the market was 169.88%, having the revenues showcasing 215.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.61M, as it employees total of 160 workers.

The Analysts eye on Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aemetis Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.83, with a change in the price was noted +2.29. In a similar fashion, Aemetis Inc. posted a movement of +545.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 933,230 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Aemetis Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.44%.

Considering, the past performance of Aemetis Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 169.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 174.68%, alongside a boost of 143.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 57.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 185.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 215.40% during last recorded quarter.