Why is Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) down -53.84% from the day 1 this year?

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is priced at $9.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.01 and reached a high price of $9.22, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.15. The stock touched a low price of $8.825.

Recently in News on August 4, 2020, ATI Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results. Sales of $770 million. You can read further details here

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.91 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $4.95 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) full year performance was -53.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares are logging -62.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 84.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.95 and $24.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2594748 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) recorded performance in the market was -55.76%, having the revenues showcasing 10.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.16B, as it employees total of 8100 workers.

The Analysts eye on Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Allegheny Technologies Incorporated a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.78, with a change in the price was noted +0.56. In a similar fashion, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated posted a movement of +6.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,097,892 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATI is recording 0.88 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.87.

Technical rundown of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Raw Stochastic average of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.46%.

Considering, the past performance of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -55.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -53.13%, alongside a downfall of -53.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.25% during last recorded quarter.