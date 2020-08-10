Recent Change of -3.62% in the Teradyne Inc. (TER) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Teradyne Inc. (TER) is priced at $87.57 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $90.30 and reached a high price of $90.97, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $90.86. The stock touched a low price of $85.64.

Recently in News on August 5, 2020, Teradyne TUGx Seminars 2020 Go Virtual This Fall. Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER), a leader in semiconductor automated test solutions, announced its TUGx Global Seminars will be held virtually beginning in October. Originally planned to take place in over 25 locations around the world, TUGx 2020 will move to an all-virtual format consisting of seven separate events to address customers in various regions across the world. You can read further details here

Teradyne Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $92.24 on 08/06/20, with the lowest value was $42.87 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) full year performance was 67.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Teradyne Inc. shares are logging -5.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 104.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $42.87 and $92.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2315030 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Teradyne Inc. (TER) recorded performance in the market was 28.42%, having the revenues showcasing 34.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.09B, as it employees total of 5400 workers.

The Analysts eye on Teradyne Inc. (TER)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Teradyne Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 71.02, with a change in the price was noted +35.85. In a similar fashion, Teradyne Inc. posted a movement of +69.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,273,540 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TER is recording 0.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

Technical rundown of Teradyne Inc. (TER)

Raw Stochastic average of Teradyne Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.77%.

Considering, the past performance of Teradyne Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.09%, alongside a boost of 67.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.54% during last recorded quarter.