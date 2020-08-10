Reasons Why Long-term Faith on BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Could Pay Off Investors

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) is priced at $72.72 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $95.60 and reached a high price of $98.975, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $79.00. The stock touched a low price of $78.21.

Recently in News on August 7, 2020, BigCommerce Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 10,372,500 shares of its Series 1 common stock. The offering consisted of 7,877,500 shares of Series 1 common stock issued and sold by BigCommerce, including 1,027,500 shares of Series 1 common stock sold by BigCommerce pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of Series 1 common stock, and 2,495,000 shares of Series 1 common stock sold by the selling stockholders named in the prospectus, including 325,435 shares of Series 1 common stock sold by such selling stockholders pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of Series 1 common stock, in each case at an initial public offering price of $24.00 per share. BigCommerce did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders. BigCommerce’s Series 1 common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “BIGC.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. shares are logging -30.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $67.12 and $104.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1582331 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) recorded performance in the market was 9.31%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.68B, as it employees total of 690 workers.

Analysts verdict on BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC): Technical Analysis

