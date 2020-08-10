Here is why YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 12.31%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW), which is $3.71 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.49 after opening rate of $3.20 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.1701 before closing at $3.38.

Recently in News on August 5, 2020, YRC Freight Expands Regional Next-Day Service in the Mid-South and Waco, Texas. YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) announces the expansion of YRC Freight’s Regional Next-Day Service to the mid-South region and also Waco, Texas. With the addition of more two-day lanes between the mid-South and Texas, YRC Freight’s Regional Next-Day service expansion is the latest step in YRCW’s enterprise network optimization strategy. You can read further details here

YRC Worldwide Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.77 on 08/04/20, with the lowest value was $1.29 for the same time period, recorded on 04/08/20.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) full year performance was -4.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, YRC Worldwide Inc. shares are logging -22.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 187.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.29 and $4.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 968532 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) recorded performance in the market was 32.55%, having the revenues showcasing 125.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 168.39M, as it employees total of 29000 workers.

Analysts verdict on YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the YRC Worldwide Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.01, with a change in the price was noted +1.92. In a similar fashion, YRC Worldwide Inc. posted a movement of +105.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,752,782 in trading volumes.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of YRC Worldwide Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.60%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of YRC Worldwide Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 46.32%, alongside a downfall of -4.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by 15.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 125.33% during last recorded quarter.