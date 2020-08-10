Here is why Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 9.35%

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) is priced at $25.73 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $26.52 and reached a high price of $27.5799, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $26.15. The stock touched a low price of $25.23.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.99 on 08/03/20, with the lowest value was $0.88 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/20.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) full year performance was 1910.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Co-Diagnostics Inc. shares are logging -16.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2940.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.85 and $30.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1911338 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) recorded performance in the market was 2774.22%, having the revenues showcasing 66.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 718.12M, as it employees total of 27 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Co-Diagnostics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.29, with a change in the price was noted +15.05. In a similar fashion, Co-Diagnostics Inc. posted a movement of +140.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,821,333 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CODX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)

Raw Stochastic average of Co-Diagnostics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.67%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Co-Diagnostics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2774.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 757.67%, alongside a boost of 1910.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 42.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 66.00% during last recorded quarter.