Do Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) beta value of 4.31 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL), which is $0.96 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.9401 after opening rate of $0.94 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.82 before closing at $0.90.

Recently in News on May 5, 2020, ATTENTION WHITING PETROLEUM EMPLOYEES/INVESTORS: KlaymanToskes Commences Investigation into Damages Sustained During Coronavirus Pandemic in Whiting Petroleum Stock with Full-Service Brokerage Firms. KlaymanToskes (“KT”), www.klaymantoskes.com, announced today that it is investigating the damages sustained during the Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic by employees and investors who held large positions in Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) stock at full-service brokerage firms. Investment portfolios holding large positions can carry significant downside risks. The investigation focuses on full-service brokerage firms’ negligence and mismanagement of large positions that resulted in employees and investors suffering substantial losses. You can read further details here

Whiting Petroleum Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.7000 on 01/03/20, with the lowest value was $0.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 04/02/20.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) full year performance was -90.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares are logging -91.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 284.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $11.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4761543 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) recorded performance in the market was -87.70%, having the revenues showcasing -15.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 84.96M, as it employees total of 505 workers.

Analysts verdict on Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Whiting Petroleum Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0316, with a change in the price was noted -0.0804. In a similar fashion, Whiting Petroleum Corporation posted a movement of -7.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 19,237,080 in trading volumes.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Whiting Petroleum Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.36%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.33%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Whiting Petroleum Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -87.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -77.99%, alongside a downfall of -90.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.64% during last recorded quarter.