Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 6.16%: What to Expect?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is priced at $1.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.913 and reached a high price of $0.96, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.95. The stock touched a low price of $0.901.

Recently in News on August 7, 2020, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Reports Results For 2020 Second Quarter. – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.1000 on 01/22/20, with the lowest value was $0.3625 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) full year performance was -58.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -67.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 174.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $3.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1320388 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) recorded performance in the market was -66.78%, having the revenues showcasing 11.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 448.65M, as it employees total of 5900 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9064, with a change in the price was noted +0.4797. In a similar fashion, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +95.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,282,071 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.55%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -64.42%, alongside a downfall of -58.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.78% during last recorded quarter.