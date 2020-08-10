Boiling and ready to burst as The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) last month performance was -6.07%

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is priced at $10.67 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.60 and reached a high price of $10.79, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.68. The stock touched a low price of $10.40.

Recently in News on August 9, 2020, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in The GEO Group, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – GEO. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2020 /Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The GEO Group, Inc. ("GEO Group" or the "Company") (NYSE:GEO) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, and indexed under 20-cv-81063, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired GEO Group securities between February 27, 2020, and June 16, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

The GEO Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.42 on 02/12/20, with the lowest value was $9.95 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) full year performance was -41.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The GEO Group Inc. shares are logging -42.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.95 and $18.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2328786 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) recorded performance in the market was -35.76%, having the revenues showcasing -7.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.30B, as it employees total of 22000 workers.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The GEO Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.88, with a change in the price was noted -3.13. In a similar fashion, The GEO Group Inc. posted a movement of -22.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,948,503 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GEO is recording 2.86 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.83.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of The GEO Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.74%.

If we look into the earlier routines of The GEO Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -35.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.11%, alongside a downfall of -41.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.22% during last recorded quarter.