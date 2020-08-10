Analysts Mean recommendation for Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) was 1.00: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH), which is $3.27 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.435 after opening rate of $4.12 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.10 before closing at $4.40.

Recently in News on August 10, 2020, Recro Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results. Launches Clinical Trial Materials Business and Secures New Customers. You can read further details here

Recro Pharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.21 on 02/13/20, with the lowest value was $3.13 for the same time period, recorded on 08/10/20.

Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) full year performance was -54.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Recro Pharma Inc. shares are logging -82.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and -17.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.99 and $19.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1343054 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) recorded performance in the market was -76.00%, having the revenues showcasing -47.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 96.89M, as it employees total of 215 workers.

Specialists analysis on Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Recro Pharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.77, with a change in the price was noted -3.38. In a similar fashion, Recro Pharma Inc. posted a movement of -51.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 485,535 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)

Raw Stochastic average of Recro Pharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.85%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.21%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -76.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -75.20%, alongside a downfall of -54.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.58% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.74% during last recorded quarter.