Why is Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) up 27.21% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) was valued at $0.43. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.459 while reaching the peak value of $0.46 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.4131. The stock current value is $0.41.

Recently in News on July 30, 2020, Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. Receives Drilling Plan Approval for Next Well in Israel. Drilling plan approved and site preparation to commence. You can read further details here

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8800 on 07/31/20, with the lowest value was $0.1400 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) full year performance was 27.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares are logging -53.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 244.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.12 and $0.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2290647 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) recorded performance in the market was 150.52%, having the revenues showcasing 48.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.35M, as it employees total of 25 workers.

Analysts verdict on Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Zion Oil & Gas Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2641, with a change in the price was noted +0.2700. In a similar fashion, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. posted a movement of +180.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,547,576 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZN is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.46%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Zion Oil & Gas Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 150.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.58%, alongside a boost of 27.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 58.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by 80.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 48.34% during last recorded quarter.