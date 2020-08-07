The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.45

At the end of the latest market close, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) was valued at $204.52. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $205.00 while reaching the peak value of $206.29 and lowest value recorded on the day was $203.83. The stock current value is $204.25.

Recently in News on May 14, 2020, Squire Technologies Selected for Inaugural Goldman Sachs Launch With GS Black and Latinx Entrepreneur Cohort. – Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) has selected Squire Technologies to participate in the first Launch With GS Black and Latinx Entrepreneur Cohort. This eight-week virtual experience will provide high-touch access and resources to a select group of U.S.-based Black and Latinx founders to fast-track their companies’ growth and build relationships with investors and industry experts. You can read further details here

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $250.46 on 01/17/20, with the lowest value was $130.85 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) full year performance was -0.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares are logging -18.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $130.85 and $250.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1877933 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) recorded performance in the market was -11.17%, having the revenues showcasing 12.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 70.80B, as it employees total of 38500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 188.16, with a change in the price was noted +49.59. In a similar fashion, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. posted a movement of +32.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,941,378 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GS is recording 7.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.01.

Technical breakdown of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Raw Stochastic average of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.68%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.54%, alongside a downfall of -0.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.03% during last recorded quarter.