Synacor Inc. (SYNC) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 102.02K

At the end of the latest market close, Synacor Inc. (SYNC) was valued at $1.30. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.20 while reaching the peak value of $1.38 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.17. The stock current value is $1.43.

Recently in News on August 4, 2020, Synacor to Host Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on August 11, 2020. Synacor, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYNC), the trusted technology, multiplatform services and revenue partner for video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises, today announced it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, following the release of its quarterly financial results. You can read further details here

Synacor Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7100 on 01/15/20, with the lowest value was $0.7903 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Synacor Inc. (SYNC) full year performance was -10.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Synacor Inc. shares are logging -22.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.79 and $1.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 781921 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Synacor Inc. (SYNC) recorded performance in the market was -14.47%, having the revenues showcasing 13.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.12M, as it employees total of 320 workers.

The Analysts eye on Synacor Inc. (SYNC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Synacor Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1776, with a change in the price was noted +0.5473. In a similar fashion, Synacor Inc. posted a movement of +59.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 136,257 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SYNC is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical rundown of Synacor Inc. (SYNC)

Raw Stochastic average of Synacor Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.04%.

Considering, the past performance of Synacor Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.67%, alongside a downfall of -10.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.04% during last recorded quarter.