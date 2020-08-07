Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) market price of $12.60 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) is priced at $12.60 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.87 and reached a high price of $12.95, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.37. The stock touched a low price of $11.65.

Recently in News on August 6, 2020, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Extension of Deadline to Complete Business Combination. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (“Spartan”) (NYSE:SPAQ), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) sponsored by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO), today announced that its stockholders approved an extension of the date by which it has to complete a business combination from August 14, 2020 to February 14, 2021. Spartan requested the extension in order to complete the previously announced proposed business combination (the “Fisker Transaction”) with Fisker Inc. (“Fisker”). You can read further details here

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.60 on 07/13/20, with the lowest value was $9.75 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) full year performance was 25.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -41.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.75 and $21.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3007587 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) recorded performance in the market was 21.66%, having the revenues showcasing 21.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 682.82M.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.03, with a change in the price was noted +2.58. In a similar fashion, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +25.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,383,982 in trading volumes.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.94%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.27%, alongside a boost of 25.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.51% during last recorded quarter.