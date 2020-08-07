Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) was up 24.29%

At the end of the latest market close, Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) was valued at $3.17. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.27 while reaching the peak value of $4.46 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.20. The stock current value is $3.94.

Recently in News on August 5, 2020, Potbelly Corporation Reports Results for Second Fiscal Quarter 2020. Company has remained cash flow-positive at the store-level since the end of May, driven by significant SSS improvements since early April. You can read further details here

Potbelly Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.00 on 02/26/20, with the lowest value was $1.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) full year performance was 9.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Potbelly Corporation shares are logging -34.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 162.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.50 and $6.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2159211 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) recorded performance in the market was -6.64%, having the revenues showcasing 36.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 98.15M, as it employees total of 6000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Potbelly Corporation (PBPB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Potbelly Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.69, with a change in the price was noted +1.32. In a similar fashion, Potbelly Corporation posted a movement of +50.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 484,393 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PBPB is recording 0.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Potbelly Corporation (PBPB)

Raw Stochastic average of Potbelly Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.78%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Potbelly Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.72%, alongside a boost of 9.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 84.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.33% during last recorded quarter.