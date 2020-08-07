Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) was up 4.22%

At the end of the latest market close, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) was valued at $13.97. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.99 while reaching the peak value of $14.755 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.92. The stock current value is $14.56.

Recently in News on July 27, 2020, Freeport-McMoRan Completes Sale of $1.5 Billion of Senior Notes. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced today that it has completed the sale of $650 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.375% Senior Notes due 2028 and $850 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.625% Senior Notes due 2030. FCX intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund its previously announced cash tender offers for up to $1.5 billion aggregate purchase price of its 3.55% Senior Notes due 2022, 3.875% Senior Notes due 2023 and 4.55% Senior Notes due 2024, and the payment of accrued and unpaid interest, premiums, fees and expenses in connection therewith. Any net proceeds not used for the tender offers will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include repurchases or redemptions of FCX’s notes. These transactions will enable FCX to extend the maturities of certain of its outstanding indebtedness. You can read further details here

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.76 on 08/06/20, with the lowest value was $4.82 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) full year performance was 44.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares are logging 0.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 202.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.82 and $14.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 32039231 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) recorded performance in the market was 10.98%, having the revenues showcasing 62.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.17B, as it employees total of 27500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.88, with a change in the price was noted +8.32. In a similar fashion, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. posted a movement of +133.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 24,915,049 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FCX is recording 1.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.11.

Technical breakdown of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

Raw Stochastic average of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.73%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.18%, alongside a boost of 44.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 62.32% during last recorded quarter.