Phunware Inc. (PHUN) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 5.80M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Phunware Inc. (PHUN), which is $1.66 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.71 after opening rate of $1.70 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.61 before closing at $1.64.

Recently in News on August 6, 2020, Phunware to Present at Canaccord Genuity’s Annual Growth Conference. Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it will be presenting next week at the 40th Annual Growth Conference hosted by Canaccord Genuity. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the conference will be held virtually this year from August 11-13, 2020. You can read further details here

Phunware Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.0000 on 05/20/20, with the lowest value was $0.5400 for the same time period, recorded on 04/06/20.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) full year performance was 9.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phunware Inc. shares are logging -44.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 207.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.54 and $3.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1984305 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phunware Inc. (PHUN) recorded performance in the market was 39.50%, having the revenues showcasing 147.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 66.62M, as it employees total of 93 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Phunware Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0560, with a change in the price was noted +1.0093. In a similar fashion, Phunware Inc. posted a movement of +155.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,266,297 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PHUN is recording 2.93 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.07.

Technical breakdown of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Raw Stochastic average of Phunware Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.43%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Phunware Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 103.13%, alongside a boost of 9.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 147.76% during last recorded quarter.