Here is why Twilio Inc. (TWLO) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 5.15%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Twilio Inc. (TWLO), which is $252.29 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $275.39 after opening rate of $272.63 while the lowest price it went was recorded $260.00 before closing at $260.49.

Recently in News on August 6, 2020, Twilio Announces Pricing of Offering of its Class A Common Stock. Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,060,729 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $247.00 per share. The offering is scheduled to close on August 11, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The underwriters for the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 759,109 shares of Twilio’s Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. You can read further details here

Twilio Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $288.81 on 08/03/20, with the lowest value was $68.06 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) full year performance was 110.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Twilio Inc. shares are logging -12.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 270.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $68.06 and $288.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5707217 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Twilio Inc. (TWLO) recorded performance in the market was 165.05%, having the revenues showcasing 52.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.17B, as it employees total of 3060 workers.

Analysts verdict on Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

During the last month, 20 analysts gave the Twilio Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 177.76, with a change in the price was noted +173.39. In a similar fashion, Twilio Inc. posted a movement of +223.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,936,955 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TWLO is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Twilio Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.25%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Twilio Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 165.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 121.00%, alongside a boost of 110.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.43% during last recorded quarter.