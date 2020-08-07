AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.53M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) was valued at $1.17. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.17 while reaching the peak value of $1.24 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.13. The stock current value is $1.17.

Recently in News on August 5, 2020, LD Micro Announces Preliminary List of Presenters for the LD 500. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / LD Micro today announced the initial list of companies slated to present at the upcoming LD 500, taking place September 1st-4th, 2020, exclusively online. You can read further details here

AIkido Pharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.5200 on 03/09/20, with the lowest value was $0.4800 for the same time period, recorded on 04/01/20.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) full year performance was -44.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AIkido Pharma Inc. shares are logging -78.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 146.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.47 and $5.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3182261 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) recorded performance in the market was -10.39%, having the revenues showcasing 65.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 42.38M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AIkido Pharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7959, with a change in the price was noted +0.2350. In a similar fashion, AIkido Pharma Inc. posted a movement of +25.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,939,929 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIKI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of AIkido Pharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.03%.

If we look into the earlier routines of AIkido Pharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.97%, alongside a downfall of -44.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 65.55% during last recorded quarter.