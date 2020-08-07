Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Profit Margins posted 13.50% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Aflac Incorporated (AFL), which is $35.41 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $35.895 after opening rate of $35.29 while the lowest price it went was recorded $35.17 before closing at $35.55.

Recently in News on July 21, 2020, Aflac Incorporated to Release Second Quarter Results on July 28, 2020. – Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) announced today that it will release second quarter financial results after the market closes on July 28, 2020. At that time, earnings materials, including the second quarter 2020 earnings release and Financial Analysts Briefing supplement, will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website, investors.aflac.com. You can read further details here

Aflac Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $53.46 on 01/17/20, with the lowest value was $23.07 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) full year performance was -32.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aflac Incorporated shares are logging -35.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.07 and $55.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3285415 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aflac Incorporated (AFL) recorded performance in the market was -33.06%, having the revenues showcasing -1.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.05B, as it employees total of 10977 workers.

The Analysts eye on Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aflac Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.47, with a change in the price was noted +6.42. In a similar fashion, Aflac Incorporated posted a movement of +22.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,317,411 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AFL is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Technical rundown of Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

Raw Stochastic average of Aflac Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.01%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.59%.

Considering, the past performance of Aflac Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.86%, alongside a downfall of -32.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.34% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.28% during last recorded quarter.