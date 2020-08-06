The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) Profit Margins posted 3.50% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) was valued at $6.26. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.26 while reaching the peak value of $6.29 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.25. The stock current value is $6.28.

Recently in News on July 30, 2020, The Meet Group Announces Date of Earnings Release for Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results. The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET), a leading provider of interactive dating solutions, today announced that its second quarter 2020 financial results will be issued in a press release on Thursday, August 6, 2020, before the open of the market. You can read further details here

The Meet Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.00 on 02/20/20, with the lowest value was $4.28 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) full year performance was 80.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Meet Group Inc. shares are logging -10.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 104.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.07 and $7.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1432664 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) recorded performance in the market was 25.35%, having the revenues showcasing 1.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 448.77M, as it employees total of 330 workers.

The Analysts eye on The Meet Group Inc. (MEET)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Meet Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.09, with a change in the price was noted +0.31. In a similar fashion, The Meet Group Inc. posted a movement of +5.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,573,658 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MEET is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.15.

Technical rundown of The Meet Group Inc. (MEET)

Raw Stochastic average of The Meet Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.22%.

Considering, the past performance of The Meet Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.34%, alongside a boost of 80.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.62% during last recorded quarter.