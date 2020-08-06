Recent Change of 3.61% in the Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

At the end of the latest market close, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) was valued at $254.91. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $259.05 while reaching the peak value of $266.20 and lowest value recorded on the day was $257.45. The stock current value is $264.10.

Recently in News on August 4, 2020, Palo Alto Networks Introduces Industry’s Largest and Most Comprehensive Security Orchestration Marketplace. Cortex XSOAR Marketplace enables organizations to discover and share orchestration innovations contributed by an ecosystem of experts, extends the ROI of security investments, and rapidly addresses new automation use cases. You can read further details here

Palo Alto Networks Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $266.20 on 08/05/20, with the lowest value was $125.47 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) full year performance was 23.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares are logging 3.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $125.47 and $256.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1351515 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) recorded performance in the market was 14.21%, having the revenues showcasing 31.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.07B, as it employees total of 8049 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 212.85, with a change in the price was noted +112.53. In a similar fashion, Palo Alto Networks Inc. posted a movement of +74.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,397,803 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PANW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.98.

Technical breakdown of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Raw Stochastic average of Palo Alto Networks Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.29%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Palo Alto Networks Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.29%, alongside a boost of 23.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.24% during last recorded quarter.