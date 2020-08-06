Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 662.35K

At the end of the latest market close, Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) was valued at $8.72. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.20 while reaching the peak value of $10.16 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.20. The stock current value is $9.76.

Recently in News on August 4, 2020, Quotient Technology Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results. Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital promotions, media and analytics company for CPG and retail marketing, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Quotient Technology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.99 on 02/11/20, with the lowest value was $4.55 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) full year performance was -3.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quotient Technology Inc. shares are logging -14.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 114.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.55 and $11.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1586286 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) recorded performance in the market was -1.01%, having the revenues showcasing 62.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 878.99M, as it employees total of 1072 workers.

The Analysts eye on Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Quotient Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.92, with a change in the price was noted +3.01. In a similar fashion, Quotient Technology Inc. posted a movement of +44.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 677,738 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QUOT is recording 0.62 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Technical rundown of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)

Raw Stochastic average of Quotient Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.53%.

Considering, the past performance of Quotient Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.69%, alongside a downfall of -3.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 62.40% during last recorded quarter.