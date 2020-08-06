Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.21

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) is priced at $31.16 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $27.82 and reached a high price of $35.26, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $27.51. The stock touched a low price of $27.45.

Recently in News on July 31, 2020, Phillips 66 Partners Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) announces second-quarter 2020 earnings of $255 million, or $1.05 per diluted common unit. Cash from operations was $215 million, and distributable cash flow was $218 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $269 million in the second quarter, compared with $321 million in the prior quarter. You can read further details here

Phillips 66 Partners LP had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $65.22 on 01/07/20, with the lowest value was $19.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) full year performance was -39.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phillips 66 Partners LP shares are logging -52.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.00 and $65.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2926695 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) recorded performance in the market was -49.45%, having the revenues showcasing -26.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.22B, as it employees total of 600 workers.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Phillips 66 Partners LP a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 37.64, with a change in the price was noted -6.34. In a similar fashion, Phillips 66 Partners LP posted a movement of -16.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 867,546 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PSXP is recording 1.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.66.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Phillips 66 Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.87%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Phillips 66 Partners LP, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -49.98%, alongside a downfall of -39.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.07% during last recorded quarter.