Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 471.22K

For the readers interested in the stock health of Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD). It is currently valued at $6.77. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.38, after setting-off with the price of $5.96. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.96 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.71.

Recently in News on August 4, 2020, Modine Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results. First quarter cash flow and performance reflect positive impact of cost savings measures taken in response to economic environment. You can read further details here

Modine Manufacturing Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.25 on 02/05/20, with the lowest value was $2.84 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) full year performance was -37.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Modine Manufacturing Company shares are logging -43.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 138.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.84 and $12.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1925087 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) recorded performance in the market was -12.08%, having the revenues showcasing 68.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 338.97M, as it employees total of 11300 workers.

Analysts verdict on Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Modine Manufacturing Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.62, with a change in the price was noted +1.67. In a similar fashion, Modine Manufacturing Company posted a movement of +32.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 494,269 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MOD is recording 0.99 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.93.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Modine Manufacturing Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.48%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Modine Manufacturing Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.60%, alongside a downfall of -37.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 68.83% during last recorded quarter.