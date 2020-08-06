IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) is on the roll with an average volume of 265.87K in the recent 3 months

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) is priced at $1.62 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.59 and reached a high price of $2.588, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.58. The stock touched a low price of $1.51.

Recently in News on August 5, 2020, IMAC Holdings Receives FDA Authorization to Initiate Clinical Study of Its Umbilical Cord-Derived Allogenic Mesenchymal Stem Cells for the Treatment of Bradykinesia Due to Parkinson's Disease. IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (the "Company" or "IMAC"), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today announced the United States Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") approved its investigational new drug application, which IMAC submitted in May 2020, for the use of umbilical cord-derived allogenic mesenchymal stem cells for the treatment of bradykinesia, or the gradual loss and slowing down of spontaneous body movement, due to Parkinson's disease.

IMAC Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.9500 on 03/24/20, with the lowest value was $0.4200 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/20.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) full year performance was -59.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IMAC Holdings Inc. shares are logging -69.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 285.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.42 and $5.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6239059 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) recorded performance in the market was 8.00%, having the revenues showcasing -3.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.18M, as it employees total of 108 workers.

The Analysts eye on IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the IMAC Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4955, with a change in the price was noted +0.9800. In a similar fashion, IMAC Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +153.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 789,757 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMAC is recording 0.47 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical rundown of IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC)

Raw Stochastic average of IMAC Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.98%.

Considering, the past performance of IMAC Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 52.83%, alongside a downfall of -59.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 31.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by 28.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.57% during last recorded quarter.