Analysts Mean recommendation for Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

At the end of the latest market close, Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) was valued at $1.30. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.33 while reaching the peak value of $1.45 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.29. The stock current value is $1.37.

Recently in News on July 29, 2020, Vista Gold Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results. Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) (“Vista” or the “Company”) today announced its unaudited financial results with net income of $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Management’s quarterly conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. MDT on July 30, 2020. The Company’s unaudited financial statements, Management’s Discussion and Analysis together with other important disclosures are available in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed on July 29, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. You can read further details here

Vista Gold Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4500 on 08/05/20, with the lowest value was $0.3600 for the same time period, recorded on 03/13/20.

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) full year performance was 34.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vista Gold Corp. shares are logging 3.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 280.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $1.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1694029 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) recorded performance in the market was 88.97%, having the revenues showcasing 75.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 142.36M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Analysts verdict on Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vista Gold Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8088, with a change in the price was noted +0.9980. In a similar fashion, Vista Gold Corp. posted a movement of +268.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 524,923 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VGZ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Vista Gold Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.91%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Vista Gold Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 88.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 105.09%, alongside a boost of 34.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by 53.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 75.64% during last recorded quarter.