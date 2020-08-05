SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) Quarterly Performance is 29.72%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) was valued at $131.94. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $122.84 while reaching the peak value of $122.88 and lowest value recorded on the day was $117.651. The stock current value is $119.42.

Recently in News on August 4, 2020, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,150,000 shares of common stock. The Company has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 322,500 shares of its common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about August 6, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $132.32 on 08/03/20, with the lowest value was $53.29 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) full year performance was 67.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. shares are logging -9.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 124.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $53.29 and $132.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1612893 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) recorded performance in the market was 31.74%, having the revenues showcasing 29.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.82B, as it employees total of 4600 workers.

Analysts verdict on SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 95.34, with a change in the price was noted +42.17. In a similar fashion, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. posted a movement of +54.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 423,647 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SITE is recording 1.39 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.07%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.87%, alongside a boost of 67.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.72% during last recorded quarter.