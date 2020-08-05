Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Net Element Inc. (NETE) was down -8.02%

At the end of the latest market close, Net Element Inc. (NETE) was valued at $16.67. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $16.20 while reaching the peak value of $17.07 and lowest value recorded on the day was $15.80. The stock current value is $15.33.

Recently in News on August 5, 2020, Net Element Enters Definitive Merger Agreement with Electric Vehicle Company Mullen Technologies. via NetworkWire — Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) (“Net Element” or the “Company”) today announced the execution of a definitive agreement to merge with privately-held Mullen Technologies, Inc. (“Mullen”), a Southern California-based electric vehicle company, in a stock-for-stock reverse merger in which Mullen’s stockholders will receive a majority of the outstanding stock in the post-merger Company. You can read further details here

Net Element Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.08 on 08/05/20, with the lowest value was $1.47 for the same time period, recorded on 04/02/20.

Net Element Inc. (NETE) full year performance was 359.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Net Element Inc. shares are logging -20.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 941.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.47 and $19.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1870699 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Net Element Inc. (NETE) recorded performance in the market was 419.31%, having the revenues showcasing 801.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 75.02M, as it employees total of 82 workers.

Specialists analysis on Net Element Inc. (NETE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Net Element Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.75, with a change in the price was noted +14.09. In a similar fashion, Net Element Inc. posted a movement of +819.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,107,700 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NETE is recording 3.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.71.

Trends and Technical analysis: Net Element Inc. (NETE)

Raw Stochastic average of Net Element Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.71%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 419.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 416.10%, alongside a boost of 359.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 801.08% during last recorded quarter.