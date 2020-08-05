Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) was up 2.33%

At the end of the latest market close, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) was valued at $1.29. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.29 while reaching the peak value of $1.321 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.26. The stock current value is $1.32.

Recently in News on August 4, 2020, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces a Second Clinical Trial with Funding from MTEC to Evaluate Razuprotafib for the Prevention and Treatment of ARDS in Patients with Moderate to Severe COVID-19. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Aerpio”) (Nasdaq: ARPO) and The U.S. Government operating through the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) announced today that an agreement has been reached to evaluate razuprotafib in a new randomized, investigational trial for the prevention and treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in adult patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 as part of MTEC-20-09-COVID-19 Treatment Military Infectious Disease Research Program (MIDRP) “Development of Treatments for COVID-19.” MTEC will provide up to $5.1 million in funding toward the clinical trial. Aerpio will support the trial with “in kind” spending in the amount of $2.8 million. MTEC is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization constructed by the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC). The Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) was established as an enterprise partnership including industry and academia to facilitate research and development activities. Protecting U.S. forces from COVID-19 is a key priority for the U.S. military. The partnership between Aerpio and MTEC will provide resources to support a second COVID-19 Phase 2 clinical trial with razuprotafib, a drug candidate being investigated for its potential to prevent and treat the severe respiratory distress observed in COVID-19 patients. You can read further details here

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6200 on 07/23/20, with the lowest value was $0.4200 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) full year performance was 78.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -18.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 214.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.42 and $1.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3431143 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) recorded performance in the market was 111.71%, having the revenues showcasing 112.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 54.91M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9357, with a change in the price was noted +0.7950. In a similar fashion, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +151.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,689,899 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARPO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)

Raw Stochastic average of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.33%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 111.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 90.23%, alongside a boost of 78.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 112.90% during last recorded quarter.