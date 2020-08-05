Recent Change of 8.06% in the Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF), which is $5.63 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.27 after opening rate of $5.23 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.23 before closing at $5.21.

Recently in News on May 28, 2020, Surface Oncology Announces Change to Location and Format of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Surface Oncology (SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders has been changed to a virtual meeting as a result of continuing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting will still be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EDT, as previously announced. Stockholders will only be able to participate in this year’s Annual Meeting via the virtual meeting. This change is reflective of the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, government restrictions limiting the size of gatherings, and supporting the health and well-being of Surface Oncology’s stockholders, directors and employees, and their communities. You can read further details here

Surface Oncology Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.66 on 05/21/20, with the lowest value was $1.38 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) full year performance was 173.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Surface Oncology Inc. shares are logging -26.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 389.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.15 and $7.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1215744 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) recorded performance in the market was 199.47%, having the revenues showcasing 111.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 163.72M, as it employees total of 49 workers.

The Analysts eye on Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Surface Oncology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.85, with a change in the price was noted +3.41. In a similar fashion, Surface Oncology Inc. posted a movement of +153.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,512,908 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SURF is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical rundown of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)

Raw Stochastic average of Surface Oncology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.98%.

Considering, the past performance of Surface Oncology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 199.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 79.87%, alongside a boost of 173.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 111.65% during last recorded quarter.