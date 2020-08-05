Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) is on the roll with an average volume of 524.08K in the recent 3 months

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) is priced at $3.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.16 and reached a high price of $3.31, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.20. The stock touched a low price of $3.12.

Recently in News on June 15, 2020, Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces First Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results, and Details of Recently Announced Strategic Recapitalization Transactions. Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (MCEP) (“Mid-Con Energy” or the “Partnership”) announced today its operating and financial results for first quarter 2020 and details of the recently announced strategic recapitalization transactions. You can read further details here

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.80 on 01/07/20, with the lowest value was $1.14 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) full year performance was -71.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares are logging -70.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 198.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.14 and $11.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1986875 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) recorded performance in the market was -42.30%, having the revenues showcasing 20.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.36M, as it employees total of 100 workers.

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mid-Con Energy Partners LP a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.94, with a change in the price was noted +1.04. In a similar fashion, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP posted a movement of +41.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 409,756 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MCEP is recording 1.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.57%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.42%, alongside a downfall of -71.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.30% during last recorded quarter.