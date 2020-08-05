Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) is on the roll with an average volume of 69.29K in the recent 3 months

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) is priced at $3.90 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.435 and reached a high price of $3.56, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.56. The stock touched a low price of $3.435.

Recently in News on August 5, 2020, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Awarded $77 Million Solar Contract in Texas. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, today announced that the Company has begun construction on a solar farm in Texas. The $77 million engineering, procurement and construction contract was awarded to IEA Constructors, a subsidiary of IEA that manages utility-scale energy and heavy civil infrastructure projects. You can read further details here

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.47 on 08/05/20, with the lowest value was $1.63 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/20.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) full year performance was 34.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares are logging -19.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 139.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.63 and $4.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9010778 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) recorded performance in the market was 10.56%, having the revenues showcasing 78.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 81.92M, as it employees total of 2650 workers.

The Analysts eye on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.57, with a change in the price was noted +1.80. In a similar fashion, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. posted a movement of +83.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 142,912 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA)

Raw Stochastic average of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.96%.

Considering, the past performance of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.60%, alongside a boost of 34.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.99% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 78.89% during last recorded quarter.