Here is why Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.00%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN), which is $43.50 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $43.825 after opening rate of $43.59 while the lowest price it went was recorded $43.03 before closing at $43.73.

Recently in News on July 29, 2020, Werner Enterprises Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results. Second Quarter 2020 Highlights (all metrics compared to second quarter 2019 unless otherwise noted). You can read further details here

Werner Enterprises Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $46.95 on 05/29/20, with the lowest value was $28.99 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) full year performance was 38.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Werner Enterprises Inc. shares are logging -7.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $28.99 and $46.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1375472 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) recorded performance in the market was 19.54%, having the revenues showcasing 4.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.04B, as it employees total of 12736 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 40.83, with a change in the price was noted +13.64. In a similar fashion, Werner Enterprises Inc. posted a movement of +45.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,169,228 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WERN is recording 0.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Technical breakdown of Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN)

Raw Stochastic average of Werner Enterprises Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.66%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Werner Enterprises Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.97%, alongside a boost of 38.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.19% during last recorded quarter.