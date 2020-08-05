Gear up for the change! Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) has hit the volume of 2067058

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN), which is $1.92 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.87 after opening rate of $1.72 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.66 before closing at $1.85.

Recently in News on July 13, 2020, Lipocine Regains Complinace With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement. – Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that it has received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on July 9, 2020 indicating that Lipocine has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (“Min Bid Price Listing Rule”). You can read further details here

Lipocine Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9500 on 08/05/20, with the lowest value was $0.3010 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) full year performance was 3.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lipocine Inc. shares are logging -44.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 539.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $3.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2067058 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) recorded performance in the market was 380.64%, having the revenues showcasing 213.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 86.86M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lipocine Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8899, with a change in the price was noted +1.5599. In a similar fashion, Lipocine Inc. posted a movement of +427.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,673,897 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LPCN is recording 0.97 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.71.

Technical breakdown of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)

Raw Stochastic average of Lipocine Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.41%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Lipocine Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 380.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 316.67%, alongside a boost of 3.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 213.56% during last recorded quarter.