Do Drive Shack Inc. (DS) beta value of 1.65 signposts another twist?

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) is priced at $1.90 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.78 and reached a high price of $1.94, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.78. The stock touched a low price of $1.78.

Recently in News on August 5, 2020, Drive Shack Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results. Provides Business & Financial Liquidity Update. You can read further details here

Drive Shack Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.1900 on 01/16/20, with the lowest value was $0.8600 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) full year performance was -60.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Drive Shack Inc. shares are logging -63.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 120.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $5.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1299211 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Drive Shack Inc. (DS) recorded performance in the market was -48.09%, having the revenues showcasing 63.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 133.85M, as it employees total of 4658 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Drive Shack Inc. (DS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6456, with a change in the price was noted +0.5000. In a similar fashion, Drive Shack Inc. posted a movement of +35.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,774,153 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Drive Shack Inc. (DS)

Raw Stochastic average of Drive Shack Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.67%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Drive Shack Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -47.08%, alongside a downfall of -60.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.57% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 63.79% during last recorded quarter.