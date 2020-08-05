Analysts Mean recommendation for Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) was 3.00: Is this the key time?

Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) is priced at $1.44 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.25 and reached a high price of $1.49, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.29. The stock touched a low price of $1.25.

Recently in News on August 3, 2020, Ocwen Financial Announces Reverse Stock Split. Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) (“Ocwen” or the “Company”), a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a reverse stock split of authorized and outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock at a ratio of one-for-15. You can read further details here

Ocwen Financial Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7800 on 02/11/20, with the lowest value was $0.2811 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) full year performance was -12.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ocwen Financial Corporation shares are logging -29.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 412.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $2.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2109086 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) recorded performance in the market was 5.11%, having the revenues showcasing 271.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 193.00M, as it employees total of 5300 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ocwen Financial Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6626, with a change in the price was noted +0.5200. In a similar fashion, Ocwen Financial Corporation posted a movement of +56.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,074,214 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OCN is recording 20.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 20.19.

Technical breakdown of Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN)

Raw Stochastic average of Ocwen Financial Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.19%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ocwen Financial Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.08%, alongside a downfall of -12.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 129.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 271.42% during last recorded quarter.