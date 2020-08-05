ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) Quarterly Performance is 79.86%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ). It is currently valued at $0.76. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.79, after setting-off with the price of $0.6428. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.633 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.65.

Recently in News on July 20, 2020, ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. Appoints Julie Cavanna-Jerbic as New Director. – ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) (“ALJ”) today announced that Julie Cavanna-Jerbic has been appointed as a new director on its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective July 17, 2020. Ms. Cavanna-Jerbic will serve as a member of ALJ’s Audit Committee and Compensation, Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. You can read further details here

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4600 on 01/24/20, with the lowest value was $0.2801 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/20.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) full year performance was -54.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. shares are logging -55.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 170.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $1.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2114118 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) recorded performance in the market was -34.00%, having the revenues showcasing 79.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.19M, as it employees total of 5499 workers.

The Analysts eye on ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5789, with a change in the price was noted -0.0814. In a similar fashion, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -9.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 449,604 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALJJ is recording 5.73 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.28.

Technical rundown of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ)

Raw Stochastic average of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.56%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.37%.

Considering, the past performance of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -35.68%, alongside a downfall of -54.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 79.86% during last recorded quarter.