Time to Buy Beat-Down Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) was valued at $7.49. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.44 while reaching the peak value of $7.575 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.365. The stock current value is $7.38.

Recently in News on July 29, 2020, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter 2020 Results. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) ("Annaly" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.50 on 02/21/20, with the lowest value was $3.51 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) full year performance was -20.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares are logging -29.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.51 and $10.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4263972 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) recorded performance in the market was -20.49%, having the revenues showcasing 22.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.82B, as it employees total of 185 workers.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.31, with a change in the price was noted +0.71. In a similar fashion, Annaly Capital Management Inc. posted a movement of +10.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 23,157,018 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NLY is recording 7.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.81.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Annaly Capital Management Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.90%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Annaly Capital Management Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.73%, alongside a downfall of -20.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.39% during last recorded quarter.