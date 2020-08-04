Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) was up 22.54%

At the end of the latest market close, Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) was valued at $2.13. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.12 while reaching the peak value of $2.27 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.05. The stock current value is $2.61.

Recently in News on August 4, 2020, O2TODAY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP ANTIMICROBIAL FACE MASKS WITH SINTX TECHNOLOGIES INC. TO HELP PREVENT SPREAD OF COVID-19 AND OTHER VIRAL DISEASES. O2TODAY (www.O2TODAY.com), an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) company who develops and commercializes face masks for medical and non-medical applications, today announced that it has entered into a joint development agreement with SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX”) (www.sintx.com). The goal of this agreement is to develop a safe and effective consumer facemask with broad-spectrum antibacterial and antiviral activity, based on incorporating SINTX’s unique silicon nitride powder into the mask filter and fabric. The successful development of such a product may help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases by catching and inactivating SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses and bacteria in the mask itself before they can enter into the human body. You can read further details here

Sintx Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.24 on 01/30/20, with the lowest value was $0.28 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) full year performance was -2.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sintx Technologies Inc. shares are logging -39.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 832.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $4.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 29004712 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) recorded performance in the market was 42.95%, having the revenues showcasing 238.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.11M, as it employees total of 28 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.03, with a change in the price was noted +2.16. In a similar fashion, Sintx Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +459.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,155,409 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SINT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)

Raw Stochastic average of Sintx Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.46%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Sintx Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.52%, alongside a downfall of -2.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 238.10% during last recorded quarter.