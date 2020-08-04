Here is why SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 11.61%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT), which is $8.27 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.72 after opening rate of $2.72 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.64 before closing at $2.72.

Recently in News on August 4, 2020, SilverSun Technologies Acquires Prairie Technology Solutions Group. via NEWMEDIAWIRE — SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT), a national provider of transformational business applications and IT services, has acquired Prairie Technology Solutions Group, LLC (“PT”), a Chicago-based managed services provider (“MSP”) which provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, and business continuity and disaster recovery services for small and medium-sized businesses. You can read further details here

SilverSun Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.42 on 08/04/20, with the lowest value was $1.62 for the same time period, recorded on 04/01/20.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) full year performance was 5.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares are logging 12.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 410.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.62 and $7.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 24445489 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) recorded performance in the market was -29.97%, having the revenues showcasing 18.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.76M, as it employees total of 178 workers.

Analysts verdict on SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.20, with a change in the price was noted +5.39. In a similar fashion, SilverSun Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +189.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 229,337 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SSNT is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of SilverSun Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.72%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of SilverSun Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.26%, alongside a boost of 5.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by 5.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.26% during last recorded quarter.