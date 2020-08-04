GEE Group Inc. (JOB) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.76

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) is priced at $1.04 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.84 and reached a high price of $0.95, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.87. The stock touched a low price of $0.76.

Recently in News on July 2, 2020, GEE Group Eliminates Over $47 Million in Debt and Mezzanine Financing. Recap and Restructuring Increases Stockholders Equity by Over $40 Million Pre-Tax. You can read further details here

GEE Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4900 on 07/02/20, with the lowest value was $0.1677 for the same time period, recorded on 04/21/20.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) full year performance was 37.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GEE Group Inc. shares are logging -58.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 520.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.17 and $2.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1006656 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GEE Group Inc. (JOB) recorded performance in the market was 122.87%, having the revenues showcasing 205.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.35M, as it employees total of 344 workers.

Market experts do have their say about GEE Group Inc. (JOB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GEE Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5435, with a change in the price was noted +0.7951. In a similar fashion, GEE Group Inc. posted a movement of +300.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,251,857 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JOB is recording 37.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 37.45.

Technical breakdown of GEE Group Inc. (JOB)

Raw Stochastic average of GEE Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.02%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of GEE Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 122.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 148.34%, alongside a boost of 37.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by -42.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 205.09% during last recorded quarter.