Gear up for the change! Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) has hit the volume of 1335788

For the readers interested in the stock health of Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON). It is currently valued at $0.53. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.53, after setting-off with the price of $0.52. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.491 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.51.

Recently in News on July 24, 2020, Superconductor Technologies Regained Compliance With Nasdaq Equity Rule. Superconductor Technologies Inc. (STI) (Nasdaq: SCON) and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Allied Integral United, Inc., announced today that on July 22, 2020, the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (Panel) confirmed that the Company regained compliance with the equity requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) (the Equity Rule). You can read further details here

Superconductor Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9100 on 06/10/20, with the lowest value was $0.1220 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) full year performance was -45.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Superconductor Technologies Inc. shares are logging -45.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 337.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.12 and $0.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1335788 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) recorded performance in the market was 176.33%, having the revenues showcasing 87.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.07M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Analysts verdict on Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Superconductor Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3323, with a change in the price was noted +0.3476. In a similar fashion, Superconductor Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +204.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,080,038 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SCON is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Superconductor Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.23%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Superconductor Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 176.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 113.52%, alongside a downfall of -45.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 87.19% during last recorded quarter.