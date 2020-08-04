Gear up for the change! Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) has hit the volume of 1796612

For the readers interested in the stock health of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN). It is currently valued at $5.48. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.79, after setting-off with the price of $5.59. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.35 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.72.

Recently in News on August 2, 2020, Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. Announces $10 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules. – Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) (“Qualigen” or the “Company”), today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale for $10,000,000 of (i) 1,717,106 Common Shares and (ii) 1,287,829 Common Warrants at a combined purchase price of $5.82375 ($5.73 per Common Share and $0.125 per full Common Warrant) in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The Common Warrants will have an exercise price of $6.00 per share, are exercisable immediately and have a term of two years. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about August 4, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.50 on 03/02/20, with the lowest value was $3.71 for the same time period, recorded on 06/30/20.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) full year performance was -78.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -82.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.71 and $30.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1796612 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) recorded performance in the market was 29.78%, having the revenues showcasing -35.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 95.63M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.04, with a change in the price was noted -1.22. In a similar fashion, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -18.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,591,625 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QLGN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN)

Raw Stochastic average of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.08%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.00%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.91%, alongside a downfall of -78.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -35.72% during last recorded quarter.