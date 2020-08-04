Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.24M

At the end of the latest market close, Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) was valued at $0.58. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.5853 while reaching the peak value of $0.6195 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.5651. The stock current value is $0.57.

Recently in News on August 3, 2020, Advaxis Announces Common Stock Purchase Agreement for up to $20 Million with Lincoln Park Capital. Advaxis, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADXS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapy products today announced that it has entered into a common stock purchase agreement for up to $20 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC (LPC), a Chicago-based institutional investor. Upon execution of the purchase agreement, Lincoln Park made an initial purchase of $2 million of common stock at $0.57 per share. You can read further details here

Advaxis Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4800 on 01/07/20, with the lowest value was $0.4200 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) full year performance was 18.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Advaxis Inc. shares are logging -61.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 179.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.21 and $1.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1317057 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) recorded performance in the market was -33.21%, having the revenues showcasing -13.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.15M, as it employees total of 35 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Advaxis Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6314, with a change in the price was noted -0.0937. In a similar fashion, Advaxis Inc. posted a movement of -14.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,291,283 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADXS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)

Raw Stochastic average of Advaxis Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.80%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Advaxis Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.72%, alongside a boost of 18.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.24% during last recorded quarter.