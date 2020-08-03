Why is Camden Property Trust (CPT) down -12.34% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Camden Property Trust (CPT) was valued at $92.97. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $92.22 while reaching the peak value of $92.45 and lowest value recorded on the day was $88.00. The stock current value is $90.81.

Recently in News on July 30, 2020, Camden Property Trust Announces Second Quarter 2020 Operating Results. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) (the “Company”) announced today operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders (“EPS”), Funds from Operations (“FFO”), and Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 are detailed below. A reconciliation of EPS to FFO is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release. You can read further details here

Camden Property Trust had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $120.73 on 02/24/20, with the lowest value was $62.48 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) full year performance was -12.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Camden Property Trust shares are logging -24.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $62.48 and $120.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2176063 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Camden Property Trust (CPT) recorded performance in the market was -14.41%, having the revenues showcasing 6.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.05B, as it employees total of 1650 workers.

Specialists analysis on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Camden Property Trust a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 87.73, with a change in the price was noted -11.61. In a similar fashion, Camden Property Trust posted a movement of -11.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 922,366 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Raw Stochastic average of Camden Property Trust in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.00%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.23%, alongside a downfall of -12.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.67% during last recorded quarter.